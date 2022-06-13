Vahdam India appoints Sneha Beriwal as CMO

“I am excited to partner in Bala Sarda’s vision of building a Global brand from India. VAHDAM has all the ingredients ready for creating a very unique and compelling brand. The vision, the product and the ambition to create something global is a combination that's unique to Vahdam, and that is what has excited me to join Vahdam. I want to use my experience in brand building, storytelling and focusing on the customer and contribute to this growing purpose led organization” said Beriwal.

