Vaishnavi Ramakrishnan joins Stratink Consulting as chief business officer. Prior to joining Stratink, Vaishnavi has been in leadership roles at Apollo Hospitals, Ola and Flipkart. With a strong background in consulting, as the chief business officer at Stratink, she will be leading large-scale transformation projects, fostering operational excellence and delivering sustainable results for clients.

Vaishnavi Ramakrishnan is a seasoned communications professional with nearly two decades of diverse experience. With a deep passion for storytelling, Ramakrishnan began her career as a journalist, sharpening her skills in delivering compelling narratives. She then transitioned to public relations, working with leading agencies before taking on the challenge of building and leading corporate communications teams.

Her expertise spans strategic communications, media relations, and reputation management, making her a trusted voice in the industry. Stratink, is focused on being trusted counselors and truth-tellers for founders and CEOs, helping them navigate their toughest communication and marketing challenges.