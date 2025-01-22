Value 360 Communications appoints Archana Hindocha to lead Bangalore operations

Value 360 Communications, a PR and communications firm, has announced the appointment of Archana Hindocha as head of its Bangalore operations. With over two decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations, and marketing strategy, Hindocha brings a wealth of expertise to Value 360.

She has led communication strategies for brands in consumer, lifestyle, and technology sectors, including Wipro Technologies, Bharti AXA General Insurance, Bosch, Dell, and AWS. Her expertise in business development, marketing, and corporate communications will support Value 360's growth in South India.

Speaking on the appointment, Kunal Kishore, group CEO and co-founder and Joint CEO, V360 Group, said, "Value 360 Communications is at a critical inflection point as we prepare to unlock our next phase of accelerated growth. The year 2025 will witness our hypergrowth strategy in action, with a sharp focus on geographical expansion, industry diversification, and capability building. Archana’s appointment is a strategic step in this journey, and we are confident that her experience and leadership will drive our Bangalore operations to new heights.”

Expressing her excitement, Archana Hindocha said, "I am thrilled to join Value 360 Communications at such a transformative time in the company's journey. The firm's vision, client-centric approach, and innovative strategies resonate deeply with my professional values. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s ambitious growth plans and deliver impactful communication solutions for our clients in South India.”