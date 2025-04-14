Value 360 Communications appoints Naina Bhalla as EVP - Growth & Strategy

Public relations firm, Value 360 Communications has announced the appointment of Naina Bhalla as executive vice president – growth & strategy. Based in Mumbai, Naina will lead Western India operations and drive growth initiatives across key markets, contributing to the company’s next phase of scale.

With over 20 years of experience at global firms including GCI Health, Weber Shandwick, Madison PR, and Burson, Naina brings deep strategic expertise and a proven track record in managing complex communications mandates for global brands such as Pfizer, GSK, Merck, Marriott, PUMA, Colgate, HUL, and Swarovski.

Kunal Kishore, group CEO & co-founder, V360 Group, said: “At V360 Group, we’re building a collective of future-facing companies that redefine how brands communicate, create, and connect. Value 360 Communications is at the forefront of this transformation—scaling both its impact and ambition. As we continue to engineer our ongoing period of hypergrowth, we recognise that our intellectual capital is the cornerstone of our continued success. Welcoming a luminary of Naina’s calibre represents a bold, strategic move that will add to our expansion blueprint. Her insight-driven strategies have redefined several campaigns, making her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

At Value 360, Naina will lead cross-regional growth strategies while deploying platform-driven, stakeholder-specific solutions powered by analytics. While anchoring Western operations from Mumbai, her strategic expertise will extend nationally, driving Value 360’s growth momentum across high priority markets. She will also play a key role in strengthening client relationships and scaling capabilities across sectors.

Naina Bhalla said, “Joining Value 360 Communications at this inflection point in its journey represents an exciting convergence of vision and opportunity. My leadership philosophy – centred on building scalable communications frameworks that supports the multiple business objectives of our client portfolio, is absolutely in sync with the firm’s proven approach. I’m excited to work alongside our exceptional talent to build a team that champions innovation, fuels business growth and consistently upholds communication excellence.”