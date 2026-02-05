Value 360 names Atul Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

Indian public relations firm, Value 360 Communications has announced the appointment of Atul Sharma as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective February 04, 2026.

Atul will be responsible for defining the firm’s vision and growth charter including expansion in new markets, acquisitions, introducing new verticals and driving operational excellence. His role will include building a thriving people-first culture focused on elevating client experience and engagement. In addition to his enterprise duties, Atul will lead the firm’s value proposition focusing on AI, big data and analytics, while driving deeper integration across Value 360 Group companies including Popkorn and ClanConnect and augment the global expansion for Value 360 Group.

Atul in the capacity of CEO, will support the company's business operations & will help with the expansion of the new verticals as stated above. Kunal Kishore, founder and chairman of Value 360 Communications, will continue his role as a chairman, setting strategic direction across all Value 360 Group companies.

“I am looking forward to work closely with Atul, who has led transformative growth across different firms in the last few decades. Together, we are committed to build lasting value for our clients, people and shareholders.” said Kunal Kishore, chairman and managing director, Value 360 Communications.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to lead Value 360 in midst of its IPO journey as it enters its next chapter of growth,” said Atul Sharma. “I am going to focus on what I do best – building high performance teams, deepening client relationships on the back of exceptional work and innovative campaigns and winning in the marketplace. I am excited about the opportunities to build a world class PR firm, first time around from India to the world.”

Sharma joins Value 360 from Ruder Finn India and Middle East, where he has worked for around 7 years and his last held desiagnation was CEO. He has held positions at PRCAI including president and vice president (2018-2024) and is a frequent contributor to global industry forums and leadership councils.