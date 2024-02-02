Valueleaf Group appoints Vijesh Vijayan as VP of marketing and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His role involves creating innovative campaigns to boost the brand reputation of Valueleaf and its sister companies globally.
Valueleaf Group, an Indian digital technology firm, specialising in AdTech, Martech, and Fintech, has announced the appointment of Vijesh Vijayan as the group vice president (VP) of marketing and communications.
Thismove aligns with Valueleaf's vision for substantial growth, harmonising with India's ambitious journey towards $5 trillion economy. In his role, Vijesh will be leading Valueleaf’s brand marketing efforts, to create compelling narratives and campaigns, bringing more businesses into the formal economy.
“As key players in Adtech & Martech, we are at a crucial point in our growth journey. Our mission is to empower and contribute to India's digital marketing landscape, in line with the nation's push towards a digital economy,” said Valueleaf founders Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy.
They further add, “Having Vijesh on board instils confidence that he will play a crucial role in enhancing our brand visibility, expanding our leadership into new markets, and fostering growth across various regions, and setting benchmarks in our industry.”
Commenting on his new role, Vijesh Vijayan said, “I’m truly excited to join Valueleaf during this crucial phase of its journey. With a distinctive focus on addressing marketing and advertising needs of business houses, I see an immense opportunity to lead meaningful transformation and crate greater value foe all stakeholders.”
With 16-year career and significant contributions to esteemed organisations such as Standard Chartered Bank, Jawad Business Group Bahrain, UAE Exchange WLL Bahrain, MAX Fashions - Landmark Group, Arvind Lifestyle, Housejoy.in, and MK Agrotech (Sunpure), he brings a rich professional background with to his new role as the group VP of marketing and communication at Valueleaf.