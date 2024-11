Vandana Das has joined LOM Digital as partner. Prior to this role, she served as a communications consultant at The PRactice. Das is a seasoned communications professional with leadership experience at top agencies, including Ogilvy and DDB Mudra Group, where she held key positions.

Advertisment

Das began her career in 1995 at Ogilvy Advertising, where she worked for 17 years before moving on to become president and managing partner at DDB Mudra North.