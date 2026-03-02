Vanita Keswani moves on from Madison Media Sigma

Vanita Keswani has moved on from Madison Media Sigma after a long association spanning over three decades with the Madison network.

Keswani joined Madison in 1995 and went on to build a steady leadership journey, eventually serving as CEO of Madison Media Sigma since 2015. During her tenure, she led the agency’s P&L, business development, media innovation initiatives, and digital growth, while also contributing to new business wins and organic client expansion.

Announcing her move in a LinkedIn post, Keswani reflected on her years at Madison, expressing gratitude for the organisation’s culture, mentors, teams, and industry relationships. She described her time at Madison as professionally and personally enriching, and said she is now looking forward to applying her learnings to independent entrepreneurial work.

Keswani has now started a new chapter as a soulpreneur with Happy Heart & Soul, marking a shift from agency leadership to independent work focused on personal and holistic growth.