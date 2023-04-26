Varghese John joins McCann Worldgroup Bangalore as Vice President

Prior to this, he was Vice President at Lowe Lintas, Bangalore.
McCann Worldgroup appoints Varghese John as vice president Bangalore. John recently moved on from Lowe Lintas, where he worked as vice president for around 3 years. He posted about this development through a LinkedIn post.
John started his Lintas career in February 2012 as a senior brand services director. His career, spanning two decades, also includes a nearly nine-year stint at Rubecon Communications and two years as an account executive at Fountainhead.