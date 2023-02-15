Varghese John, MullenLowe Lintas Group’s VP, moves on

The group saw CEO Virat Tandon and CCO Amer Jaleel depart in November last year.
After spending 11 years inside the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Varghese John is moving on. He was the group’s vice president since January 2020.
John’s departure follows the exits of the group’s CEO Virat Tandon and CCO Amer Jaleel, and the elevation of chief strategy officer S.Subramanyeswar as Group CEO in November 2022.
John announced his departure through a LinkedIn post:
And that's a wrap...
11 years. Feb 3rd was my last working day at Lowe Lintas.
To me, explaining what you experience here is quite simple - it is the incredible people that you work with, learn from, and are inspired by.
And the work I was part of has been truly awesome. Every piece of work created was #MadewithLowe.
Grateful and thankful to the (agency and client) teams, who have made this journey wonderful.
I'm proud to have played for Lintas United (Lowe Lintas MullenLowe Lintas Group)
On a break for a bit, before I take on a new adventure.
Look forward with hope and excitement to life as it unfolds. Keep me in your love and your blessings always.
John started his Lintas career in February 2012 as a senior brand services director. His career, spanning two decades, also includes a nearly nine-year stint at Rubecon Communications and two years as an account executive at Fountainhead.