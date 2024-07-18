Varghese M Thomas joins Tata Electronics as global head of communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tata Electronics has appointed Varghese M Thomas as its new global head of communications. Thomas brings extensive experience from his previous role as chief communications officer at Greaves Cotton.
Before his tenure at Greaves Cotton, he spent over seven years at TVS Motor. He joined as vice president and global head of communication and was later promoted to senior VP and global head of communication. His strategic leadership was instrumental in enhancing TVS Motor's corporate communications and global outreach.
Varghese also had a significant stint at BlackBerry India, serving as the director of corporate communications for India and Greater China. His extensive expertise in corporate communication includes previous roles at Cisco, Intel, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, and Weber Shandwick, where he developed his skills in public relations and corporate strategy.