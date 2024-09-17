Varsha Chainani joins Vedanta Group as SVP and group head- corp comm and brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chainani was previously working as the group head corporate communications at Adani Group.
Vedanta Group has appointed Varsha Chainani as SVP and group head- corporate communications and brand. Prior to this, she was working with Adani Group as the group head corporate communications.
Chainani is a communications and marketing professional with 30-plus years of cross-functional expertise across reputation management, branding, M&A communications, sustainability, employee communications and content management, digital PR and crisis management.
In the past, she has also worked with Mahindra Group, IBM,
Director, Indian Hotels company, Abbott Laboratories, Taj Hotels, and Cathay Pacific Airways.
She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the Bombay University, a post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations, Public Relations Society of India, MBA from Newport University, USA and has completed the Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School.