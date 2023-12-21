Varun Aggarwal joins PR Professionals as AVP- Business Development

At Purple Quarters, he played a pivotal role in driving the company's expansion initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships. His career includes impactful stints with renowned brands such as ICICI Bank, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. and XSEED Education, where he honed his expertise in business development, sales planning and customer advocacy. During his stint with these brands, he was instrumental in forming business partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, CPWD, Flipkart, Jaipuria Group, KLE, DPS, Everheal, Veda Ventures and more.