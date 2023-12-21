Varun Aggarwal joins PR Professionals as AVP- Business Development

Earlier, Varun served as the director of growth and strategy at Purple Quarters.
PR Professionals, a 360-degree public relations and communications agency, has announced the appointment of Varun Aggarwal as the associate vice president- business development.
Varun joins the company with an extensive background spanning around 15 years, showcasing expertise in driving strategic initiatives at the leadership level to propel organisational growth and profitability.
A management postgraduate from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Varun has a proven track record of formulating and executing strategies aligned with organizational objectives, Varun is well-equipped to steer PR Professionals toward new horizons of success. His proficiency in fostering robust business relationships across diverse stakeholders, coupled with a keen focus on bottom-line profitability, adds significant value to the company's vision and growth trajectory.
At Purple Quarters, he played a pivotal role in driving the company's expansion initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships. His career includes impactful stints with renowned brands such as ICICI Bank, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. and XSEED Education, where he honed his expertise in business development, sales planning and customer advocacy. During his stint with these brands, he was instrumental in forming business partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, CPWD, Flipkart, Jaipuria Group, KLE, DPS, Everheal, Veda Ventures and more.
Commenting on Varun's appointment, Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals, expressed “Varun’s comprehensive experience and proficiency in driving business growth across diverse sectors make him an invaluable asset to PRP. I extend a warm welcome to Varun and look forward to leveraging his insights and leadership to further elevate the company's market presence and drive continued success.”
Aggarwal added, “I am thrilled to join PR Professionals and bring my learnings to create a larger impact for the organisation. The existing list of clients being serviced is impressive and I look forward to add more key names to the ever growing list."