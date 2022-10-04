By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Varun Duggirala steps down from The Glitch as Co-Founder

Varun's next move is not known yet.

Varun Duggirala moves on from the creative agency, The Glitch. He was the co-founder of the agency since 2014. As per his LinkedIn post, he is taking a break to explore things. Earlier today, Rohit Raj another co-founder of the agency, also posted about his decision to move on from the company.

Varun is also a co-host with IVM Podcast for around 4 years and he is also the founder of Plot Device Entertainment. In the past, Duggirala has also worked with MTV and Channel V Media.

