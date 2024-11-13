Varun Goswami joins Air India as AVP- Head of Creative & Content

Varun Goswami has joined Air India, a global airline, as AVP- head of creative and content. Prior to this, he served as the creative strategist at Meta-owned Facebook. He took to LinkedIn to annouce the same.

Advertisment

In the past, Goswami has also worked with Uber where he led the conceptualisation and execution of both large scale and small scale brand expressions across both Ride and Eats businesses. Before that, he steered the integrated creative mandate at GREY Group New Delhi. Set-up, managed and grew the creative function at GREY Delhi.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, he has been associated with Cheil India, Loew Lintas, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide/Contract Advertising, DDB, BBDO India, Dentsu and more.

Yesterday, as part of the ongoing merger between Vistara and Air India, Air India implemented several measures to ensure a seamless on-ground experience for customers and bid farewell to Vistara Airlines.