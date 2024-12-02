Varun Kohli joins Grey India as Senior Vice President, Business– North

Grey India announces the appointment of Varun Kohli as senior vice president, business – North. With over fifteen years of experience across marketing, strategy, and client leadership roles, Koli brings a wealth of expertise to further strengthen Grey’s presence in the North region. His last stint was with Leo Burnett as vice president. His reporting head is Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO, Grey India.

Kohli is a graduate in Hospitality from Sundai College of Hospitality, Osaka, Japan. He earned the prestigious Japanese Government Monbukagakusho Mext Scholarship, standing out among more than 25,000 applicants. Later, he shifted his focus to marketing and honed his skills at leading agencies like JWT Group, Ogilvy, and Leo Burnett. His diverse portfolio includes experience across varied sectors such as healthcare, automobiles, FMCG, education, and nutrition.

Having worked with global brands like Pepsi, GSK, Toshiba, and Nikon across EMEA and APAC regions, his strategic approach and international perspective will play a pivotal role in driving Grey’s business growth and client success.

Commenting on his appointment, Varun Kohli said, “Grey has a legacy of pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful solutions. I am excited to join this talented team and contribute to its vision of creating ideas that move people and businesses forward. Together, we will focus on progress, innovation, and building meaningful client partnerships.”

Speaking on the appointment, Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO of Grey India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Varun to the Grey family. His experience, and passion for building brands align perfectly with our vision of delivering famously effective work for our clients.”