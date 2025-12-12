Varun Malik resigns as General Manager – Marketing at Timex India

Timex India has announced the resignation of Varun Malik, general manager - marketing. Malik, who joined the company in June 2025, submitted his resignation on December 1, 2025, and exited at the close of business hours on December 11, 2025. The company stated that he stepped down due to personal reasons and to explore new professional opportunities.

Prior to Timex, Malik served as head of marketing at Shalimar Paints from 2022 to 2025, where he led integrated marketing strategy, new product launches and large-scale digital and ATL campaigns. Earlier, he spent over six years at Reebok India as brand manager and held marketing roles across Bennett Coleman & Co., DLF, Samsung Electronics and Red FM.