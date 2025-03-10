Varun Thakar joins Razorpay as Director of Brand Marketing

Varun Thakar has joined Razorpay as the director of brand marketing. Prior to joining Razorpay, he spent three years at Cleartrip.

Thakar comes with over a decade of experience in the FMCG, Alcobev, and D2C Online sectors. As director of brand marketing at Cleartrip, he managed the brand relaunch, defined its positioning, created the brand book, and launched the campaign based on internal and external research.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Groupon India, PurpleLeap, Pidilite Industries, and AB InBev.