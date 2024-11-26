Varuni Vij is the vice president of Omnicom Media Group India

Omnicom Media Group has appointed Varuni Vij as its vice president, bringing a wealth of experience in media planning and brand management to the role.

Prior to this, Vij served as head of media at The Good Glamm Group, where she led media strategies for prominent beauty and wellness brands. She also held a leadership role at Reckitt, where she was the media planning and content lead for hygiene.

Vij's career also includes stints across leading media agencies such as Zenith, Madison World, Carat, Mindshare, and Initiative. In her new role at Omnicom, she is expected to spearhead the optimisation of media strategies and develop impactful campaigns.