Vedanta appoints Sonal Choithani as Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer

Sonal Choithani becomes the chief brand and communications officer at Vedanta Group. Prior to this, she spent five years at Vedanta as the chief brand and communications officer, and then another year at Hindustan Zinc.

She announced the news of her new role on LinkedIn, “6 years, 3 roles, 1 Group. And the love for metals continues. Excited to step into my new role as Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Vedanta Group. I'm particularly excited about this role as we stand on the cusp of #Vedanta 2.0 – our evolution into a future-focused business built on critical minerals, energy transition metals, oil & gas, energy and technology.”

Choithani brings with her over two decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations, brand strategy, and reputation management. She has a proven track record of driving integrated campaigns across digital, print, and experiential platforms, delivering measurable outcomes in stakeholder trust, customer engagement, and media visibility. Her cross-sector expertise spans banking and finance, consumer goods, electronics, manufacturing, renewable energy, and natural resources.