Vedanta appoints Sukanti Ghosh as President - Global Policy & Communications, Chairman’s Office

He joins Vedanta with extensive experience in global policy, business consulting, advocacy and strategic communications across the United States, India, the broader South Asia region, and the Middle East over the past 33 years. Notable amongst his former roles was his position as Senior Vice President and South Asia Practice lead at the Albright Stonebridge Group based in the United States and Managing Director of the India operations of APCO Worldwide. Earlier in his career, Sukanti held senior corporate affairs roles with Barclays Bank in India and BankMuscat in the Middle East.