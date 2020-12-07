Vedantu appoints Ranjan Sakalley as Head of Engineering & Technology

Welcoming Ranjan Sakalley on board, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “I am elated to welcome Ranjan as our new Vedan, who joins us to lead the Technology and Engineering function. Ranjan is an industry veteran and engineering leader adept at solving complex and real-time business challenges. Owing to his eclectic experience he brings the best of both worlds with startup and enterprise-led thinking. As Ranjan partners in our journey to create Impact at Scale, we endeavour to create a service where a child feels loved, cared and inspired, and technology has always been central to creating that experience and impact.”