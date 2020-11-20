Vedantu CMO and category head Shivani Suri moves on

She had joined the edtech company in August 2019.
Shivani Suri, chief marketing officer and category head, Vedantu has moved on. She had joined it in August 2019 and spent nearly a year and a half at the Bengaluru-based edtech firm.
Before joining Vedantu, Suri enjoyed a two-year stint at Walmart’s Flipkart where her last known designation was senior director - private labels business.
In a career spanning nearly two decades, Suri has worked at companies such as eBay India, Reliance Communications, and Sony Entertainment Television.