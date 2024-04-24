Veera elevates Aniruddha Jaju to head of revenue

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Veera, a mobile-only internet browser, has announced the elevation of Aniruddha Jaju to head- revenue at the company. Aniruddha, a graduate of IIM-Ahmedabad with over twelve years of rich and diversified experience, started his journey with Veera as chief of staff, showcasing exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. His promotion to this pivotal role underscores his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to driving growth and innovation within the organisation.
Prior to joining Veera, Aniruddha was the director and chief of staff, corporate strategy at MX Player, where he led fundraise and investor relations, business planning, corporate strategy and led high-priority strategic initiatives across content, revenue, growth, tech, etc. Before joining MX Player, he was at Accenture for seven years as a member of the TMT Consulting practice at Accenture Strategy (India Business).
He supports numerous startups, serving as an angel and growth investor in prominent ventures such as, Botlab Dynamics, KnockSense, Zypp Electric, and Board Infinity.
On this promotion, Arjun Ghose, founder, Veera, said, “Aniruddha's diverse portfolio and steadfast dedication to innovation harmonise seamlessly with Veera's vision for growth and evolution. As Head of Revenue, he will champion initiatives focused on amplifying revenue streams, cultivating strategic partnerships, and fostering sustainable business expansion. His strategic foresight and unwavering commitment epitomise the values we cherish at Veera. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Aniruddha on his well-deserved promotion to this pivotal role and harbor absolute confidence that his leadership will propel us to unprecedented success."
Aniruddha added, “I am truly honoured to step into the role of Head of Revenue at Veera. It's an exciting opportunity to further align our strategic objectives with innovative and diverse revenue-generation strategies. I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by Arjun, Sukhdeep, and the entire team. Together, we will chart new territories and drive Veera towards unparalleled success."