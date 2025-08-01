Venkat Venkataraman joins Freshworks as VP of Product- AI Platform and Strategy

Venkat Venkataraman has joined as vice president of product – AI platform and strategy. Prior to this role, Venkataraman was working as strategic advisor at ComplexChaos.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Venkataraman is an executive with experience in product delivery, organisational scaling, and transformation in SaaS companies. He has a proven track record of launching products in record time, attracting talent, and building 10x teams.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as RingCentral, Hopin, Nielsen, LiftIgniter, and more.