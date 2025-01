Nestle has appointed Venkata Pradyumna Rallapalli as Senior Brand Manager for Maggi. He announced the news through a LinkedIn post.

Rallapalli has been working with Maggi's parent company Nestle for the past 3 years. Prior to this new role, he was working as the senior brand manager for KitKat.

He is a marketing professional with multiple years of experience in sales, brand management, media, communications and P&L management. In the past, he has worked with ITC Limited and Mahindra & Mahindra.