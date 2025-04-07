Venke Sharma steps down as Global Product Strategy Head at Sprinklr

Venke Sharma, has resigned from his role as global product strategy head at Sprinklr, where he spearheaded outbound product strategy, AI-driven innovation, and global enterprise adoption for Sprinklr Insights.

Advertisment

With over 25 years of experience shaping digital growth for some of the Fortune 500 brands, Sharma is keen to bring his expertise in AI-powered marketing, customer experience, product strategy, and digital transformation to his next leadership opportunity. His career includes executive roles at Disney Star, Leo Burnett and DDB Worldwide.

As he moves on to his next role, Sharma is conducting AI-powered marketing boot camps to help organisations use AI tools, gain insights, create campaigns, and execute effective strategies.