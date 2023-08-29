Ventes Avenues announces senior level appointments

Saurabh Gupta has been roped as the National Business Head for the Performance Business and Shriram Narayanmurthy is now VP, Sales (branding) for the West & East regions.
Ventes Avenues, mobile advertising, performance, branding, technology, audience solutions, and influencer marketing company has recently announced two senior appointments to its senior team. Saurabh Gupta has been roped as the national business head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of sales (branding) for the West & East regions.
Saurabh Gupta has over 18 years of experience in the industry and is known for his expertise and industry acumen. He has worked for renowned organizations and has a diverse skill set. He has a deep understanding of media and technology offerings.
Shriram Narayanmurthy, the new VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions has over 16 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. He has previously held roles such as director of sales at Yahoo India, where he was responsible for driving transformative revenue growth and capturing untapped markets. At Yahoo India, Narayanmurthy played a pivotal role in elevating the Programmatic revenue in the western India market. He has also made contributions nationally through effective monetization of Yahoo Exchange stack's Open Exchange business and marketing lead for India.
This news of Ventes Avenues' appointments reflects their dedication to developing leadership and innovation. With Saurabh Gupta and Shriram Narayanmurthy in charge of their respective areas, the company is prepared to face the challenges of a constantly changing market while taking advantage of new opportunities. As Ventes Avenues enters a new stage of its journey, the knowledge and vision of its new high-level leaders promises to guide the company toward even more success and distinction.