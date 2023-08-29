Ventes Avenues announces senior level appointments

Shriram Narayanmurthy, the new VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions has over 16 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. He has previously held roles such as director of sales at Yahoo India, where he was responsible for driving transformative revenue growth and capturing untapped markets. At Yahoo India, Narayanmurthy played a pivotal role in elevating the Programmatic revenue in the western India market. He has also made contributions nationally through effective monetization of Yahoo Exchange stack's Open Exchange business and marketing lead for India.