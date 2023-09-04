Venugopal Kasturi elected as Chairman of Kasturi and Sons

Previously, he was the founding executive editor of Businessline.
Kasturi & Sons has elected Venugopal Kasturi as the chairman of the group as reported by The Hindu. Kasturi and Sons is the holding entity for The Hindu Group Publishing (THGPPL) and responsible for publishing The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline, and Sportstar.
Venugopal Kasturi is the younger son of G. Kasturi, who had a long-standing tenure as the editor of The Hindu. Additionally, he holds director positions in various entities, including KSL Media, Kasturi Estates, KSL Digital Ventures, Chennai International Centre, and Sporting Pastime India. Previously, he was the founding executive editor of Businessline.