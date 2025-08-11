VerSe Innovation appoints Jairaj Vishwanath as Deputy Director- Content Strategy & Monetisation

VerSe Innovation has appointed Jairaj Vishwanath as deputy director of content strategy and monetisation. Prior to this, Vishwanath worked at Eterno Infotech as associate director of partnerships.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Vishwanath comes with over 12 years of experience in developing and executing strategic business plans. This is his second stint at VerSe Innovation. He first joined the company in 2016 as assistant manager– support and left in 2018 as manager– content operations. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as V2Solutions, GroupM, and more.