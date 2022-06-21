VerSe Innovation appoints Shekhar Iyer as the Director and General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa

Commenting on the global expansion, Umang Bedi, co-founder, VerSe Innovation said, “UAE is one of the world's most vibrant economies and is experiencing an exponential phase of growth. As a part of our global expansion strategy, we are excited to bring Dailyhunt to audiences in the Middle East Market. Dailyhunt has constantly strived to deliver content that has informed, enriched, and entertained audiences in different languages. There is a tremendous opportunity to tap into the unmet content needs of the Middle East market, given the rich linguistic diversity and an extensive news consumption behavior of the market. In this strategic growth plan, we will soon expand Dailyhunt in MENA countries including Iraq, Iran, Israel, and Egypt, and support languages like Hebrew, Farsi, and Arabic.”