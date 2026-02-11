Versuni India appoints Amlan Pati as marketing director & business head

Amlan Pati has joined Versuni India as marketing director & business head – Kitchen Appliances. He announced the move through a LinkedIn post.

He stated: “Glad to share that I’ve joined Versuni India as Marketing Director & Business Head - Kitchen Appliances. [Formerly Phillips Domestic Appliances].

The first month has been focused on listening, learning, and setting a clear growth agenda.

Thankful for the opportunity and energised for what lies ahead.”

Pati moves to Versuni after a three-year stint at Samsung Electronics, where he most recently served as general manager and category head for the Galaxy S Series. His responsibilities included P&L management, brand health, advertising and promotion planning, and flagship product launches.

Prior to Samsung, he held leadership roles at CavinKare and realme, working across digital marketing, category management and e-commerce. At realme, he led digital strategy and campaign planning across online and offline channels.

Earlier in his career, Pati spent over five years at Panasonic India in various roles spanning digital marketing, e-commerce, category strategy and business development.