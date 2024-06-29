Veteran media professional R Rajmohan retires

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He served as the chief marketing officer (North & East) and oversaw special projects at Malayala Manorama.
After a successful 37-year career working for top media companies in the country, R Rajmohan, chief marketing officer (North & East) and head- special projects, Malayala, Manorama, has retired. Rajmohan confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter).
Rajmohan, who celebrated his 60th birthday in April, spent nearly nine years at Malayala Manorama group following his time at The Open magazine, where he held the position of publisher from 2010 to 2015. He has also worked at The Times of India, India Today Group, Outlook Group, and Hindustan Times.
Rajmohan's role as president of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) had a significant influence on the industry. Reflecting on career highlights and connections, Rajmohan feels grateful for all the opportunities and experiences.