VFS Global appoints Sukanya Chakraborty as Chief Communication Officer

She will bolster brand advocacy and reputation management through the 360-degree global communication mandate of the organisation.
VFS Global, the outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions has appointed Sukanya Chakraborty as the Chief Communication Officer.
With the company entering a new growth chapter and under new ownership, Sukanya will bolster brand advocacy and reputation management through the 360-degree global communication mandate of the organisation.
Sukanya joined VFS Global in 2018 as head of corporate communications & CSR. She has been in different communications and marketing roles in global organisations before joining VFS Global. In her 23+ years of experience, she worked extensively on building B2B & B2C communication strategies and integrated campaigns focused on building an offline and online presence, creating narratives to enhance corporate reputation and brand perception.