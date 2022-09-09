Vi-John Group appoints Ashutosh Chaudharie as General Manager Marketing

Previously, he was with Pernod Ricard as Marketing Manager.
VI-John Group has recently appointed Ashutosh Chaudharie as general manager marketing for men shaving category. Previously, he worked as freelance marketing and content consultant for around 2 years.Prior to this, he was with Pernod Ricard as marketing manager for approximately 3 years.
A seasoned marketing professional with 12 plus years of core marketing experience in leading categories across FMCG and beverage industry helping STARTUPS with their marketing strategy and content. In the past, he has also worked with Dabur India, ABD and Henkel.
A post graduate in marketing from Great Lakes Institute, he also had stints in the education sector with centers such as IMS Learning Resources and AMS Learning Systems.