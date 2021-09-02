Viacom18 appoints Aniket Joshi as Business Head for Colors Marathi

Welcoming Aniket Joshi to Colors Marathi, Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Marathi broadcast entertainment has been on an upward journey across the board - be it fiction, non-fiction and even films. We at Colors Marathi have been on an exhilarating journey so far, strengthening our position amongst audiences and advertisers. Aniket has a strong background in planning and strategy and we are glad to have him on board, as Colors Marathi moves on to the next phase of growth.”