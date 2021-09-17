Viacom18 appoints Anil Jayaraj as CEO-Sports

Welcoming Anil Jayaraj, Adil Zainulbhai, chairman, Network18 said, “As a leading media & entertainment network in India, Viacom18 has been dialling up its offerings to tap into whitespaces across platforms. We believe that sports is an important category in our promise to deliver wholesome entertainment to our 800mn+ viewers across demographics and geographies. With his rich experience in identifying and building sporting events into high value sportainment phenomena, Anil is aptly poised to lead our newest sports vertical.”