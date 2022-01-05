Viacom18 appoints Shruti Tyagi as Senior Director, Marketing for Voot

She was previously working with Discovery Communications India as Brand & Marketing Lead.
Viacom18 has recently roped in Shruti Tyagi as senior director - marketing for Voot. Shruti joins the media conglomerate from Discovery Communication India, where she works as brand & marketing lead for more than 4 years.
An experienced management professional with expertise in product life cycle, business planning & consumer marketing strategy with a mix of ATL, Digital, BTL & Strategic partnerships, Shruti has done her MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication. In the past, she has also worked with Times Television Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprise as brand manager - hindi movie cluster, Zee Network.