Viacom18 appoints Viraj Raje as the Head of Programming for Colors Marathi

Welcoming Viraj Raje to Colors Marathi, Ravish Kumar, head - regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Marathi entertainment, especially on television, caters to audiences with extremely varied preferences – connecting viewers in both urban metros as well as rural parts of the state. Colors Marathi has been paving the path for content that resonates with this diverse audience, bringing stories that are modern yet seeped into the culture of the land. Viraj’s rich experience in the entertainment industry and knowledge about pulse of the Marathi viewer will help us further enhance the channel’s footprint and bring delight to our audiences.”