By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Viacom18 elevates Siddharth Bijpuria as VP & Head Of Content Strategy & Acquisitions

Viacom18 has recently elevated Siddharth Bijpuria as VP & Head: Content Strategy & Acquisitions, VOOT AVOD Business. He will be responsible for content strategy, content acquisitions, program management, digital publishing and content marketing. Previously, he was working as AVP & Head Of content Strategy & Acquisitions. He has been with the media company for more than 8 years. He joined as director of corporate communications & corporate social responsibility in 2014 from Genesis BCW, where he was workingg as partner associate.

A professional with around 17 years of experience, Bijpuria also had prior stints with PR Pundit, Vitcom Consulting, Perfect Relations, Nirvana Hospital and Wipro BPO.

