Viacom18 Media elevates Batjuban Nongbet

Batjuban Nongbet has been elevated as senior vice president and head of growth and innovation, partnerships, and revenue strategy at Viacom18 Media, he announced via Linkedin.
Prior to this role, he was in the position of vice president & head of growth & innovation, partnerships & revenue strategy at Voot.
In a career spanning over 19 years, he has also worked with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Amazon, among others.