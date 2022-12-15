Viacom18 ropes in Aditya Jhamb as Senior Vice President - Partnerships, SPORTS Business

Previously, he was with MX Player as Head of Strategic Partnerships - Senior Director.
Viacom18 has appointed Aditya Jhamb as senior vice president - partnerships (strategy, acquisitions & BDsports) business. He joins from MX player, where he worked as head of strategic partnerships - senior director for more than a year. At MX Player, he was responsible for spearheading business development efforts in India and South Asia, by building, expanding, and creating partnerships across industries and regions. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced professional with more than two decades of experience in building businesses with a special focus on Business Development, Leading & Building teams, and running Digital Business Partnerships, Jhamb is a Delhi University graduate. In the past, he has also worked with Amazon as business development head, Aircel, Vodafone, McDowell's and Leo Burnett and Lowe Lintas.