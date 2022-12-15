Viacom18 ropes in Aditya Jhamb as Senior Vice President - Partnerships, SPORTS Business

Viacom18 has appointed Aditya Jhamb as senior vice president - partnerships (strategy, acquisitions & BDsports) business. He joins from MX player, where he worked as head of strategic partnerships - senior director for more than a year. At MX Player, he was responsible for spearheading business development efforts in India and South Asia, by building, expanding, and creating partnerships across industries and regions. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.