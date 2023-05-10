Viacom18 ropes in Nishit B. Vora as Head - Marketing, Brand & Digital

Previously, he was the Vice President at Think9 Consumer Technologies.
Viacom18 Media has recently appointed Nishit B. Vora as head of marketing, brand, and digital for its integrated network solutions. He joins the media company after a short stint with Think9 Consumer Technology as vice president, where he was leading the brand growth and strategy of their D2C brand. Vora posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A marketing and advertising professional with around 15 years of industry experience, Nishit has previously worked with Future Group India as digital marketing - lead and FoxyMoron for around 5 years. He also had prior stints with Rohit Shetty Productions, FCB Ulka and PhoCusWright.