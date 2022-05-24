Viacom18 ropes in Rakesh Jha as VP - Creative Services for Sports 18

Previously, he was with Star Sports as AVP, Broadcast Design Sports.
Viacom 18 has recently appointed Rakesh Jha as vice president - creative services for it's sports business(Sports18). Prior to joining Viacom18, he worked with Star Sports for 9 years where he led the design team and was responsible for design and bringing innovations for IPL, Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Badminton League, Hockey India League, etc.
Jha is an expert in brand building, broadcast design, virtual & hard set design, and in-depth technical knowledge with a strong understanding of industry trends and creative tools and software. Before Star Sports, he worked with CNBC-TV18 for almost 10 years where he led the graphics team. In the past, he has also worked with Vizrt as Viz Guru.