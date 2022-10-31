Viacom18 ropes in The Q's Marketing Head Sujata Ajgaonkar Samant

She has been appointed as the Head Of Marketing for Colors Marathi.
Viacom18 has recently appointed Sujata Ajgaonkar Samant from The Q as head of marketing for Colors Marathi. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile. She was heading marketing at The Q and was responsible for driving channel's marketing and communications strategies spanning across strategic partnerships, branding, marketing campaigns, and corporate communications.
Sujata comes with more than 15 years of industry experience and 13 years of experience in building entertainment brands such as The Q, Zee TV, Zee Cinema, MOVIES NOW and Zoom. Prior to joining The Q, Sujata was associated with Zee TV.