Pushpendra Singh is Viacom18 Sports' new chief product officer

He joins the media giant after having worked on his startup for 14 months.
Pushpendra Singh has joined Viacom18 Sports as its new chief product officer. He joins the media giant after a year of working on Fandawm, a short video production and creator economy startup, he co-founded in May 2021.
He made the revelation in a LinkedIn post, it read: Super stoked to announce my new stint as Chief Product Officer at Viacom 18 Sports. With IPL digital media rights in its kitty, #viacom18 is here to build an awesome sports video streaming experience. Excited for all that is ahead, the impact we will make and disruption we will create in our business. Thank you Viacom 18 team.
Singh, in his 15-plus years of work experience, has worked at companies like MX Player, MX TakaTak, Gaana, Amazon, Snapdeal, and Genpact.