Viacom's Nishant Tandon joins Disney+Hotstar as AVP - Growth

Disney+Hotstar has recently roped in Nishant Tandon from Viacom as AVP - Growth. He joins the network after a 6 year long stint with Viacom18 Media, where he most recently worked as senior director, subscription revenue - Voot Select, Voot Kids. This is Tandon's second stint with the group, previously he has been with Star TV Network as assistant manager, distribution strategy for more than 2 years.