Viacom's Nishant Tandon joins Disney+Hotstar as AVP - Growth

He will be based out of Gurgaon, working with the growth team at Hotstar.
Disney+Hotstar has recently roped in Nishant Tandon from Viacom as AVP - Growth. He joins the network after a 6 year long stint with Viacom18 Media, where he most recently worked as senior director, subscription revenue - Voot Select, Voot Kids. This is Tandon's second stint with the group, previously he has been with Star TV Network as assistant manager, distribution strategy for more than 2 years.
An engineering graduate from IIT, Guwahati, Nishant has done his MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad. He started his career as a software developer at Oracle and has also worked with Mahindra Group as key account manager.