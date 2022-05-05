Viacom's Sandeep Komarla joins Disney Star as Associate Vice President Marketing

Previously, he was with Viacom18 as Senior Director.
Disney Star has recently appointed Sandeep Komarla from Viacom18 as associate vice president marketing. He joins the group after a 6 year stint with Viacom18 as senior director.
A media professional with more than 16 years of experience in the industry, Sandeep has also worked with many radio networks in the past. Prior to Viacom, he worked with Radio City for 11 long years at different levels. In the past, he has also worked with TELiBrahma, Radio Mirchi and Kestone Research.