Vibhor Mehrotra moves on from Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe's Vibhor Mehrotra has recently resigned from his position as Zenith's chief digital officer. Mehrotra had been with the media agency for over 8 years, starting in December 2014 as the VP - head of communication planning & strategy at Resultrix. According to his LinkedIn post, his next career move is currently unknown.
Before Rx/PFx, Zenith Media, Mehrotra also worked on brand side of business in BFSI across insurance both life insurance & general insurance i.e. ICICI Pru Life Insurance Co. & Tata AIG General Insurance Co.