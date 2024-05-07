Vidisha Chatterjee joins Visa Inc as senior director & head of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vidisha Chatterjee, who was the communications director at WhatsApp India, has joined Visa Inc as the brand's senior director and head of corporate communications for India and South Asia.
Chatterjee quit WhatsApp last year in May, after having joined the company in 2020. Prior to her stint at WhatsApp, Chatterjee had also worked with Colgate Palmolive, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, India Today, Star TV, among other companies.